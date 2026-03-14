Marcella McNamee

McNamee (Stamper), Marcella "Mo"



Marcella "Mo" (Stamper) McNamee



February 1, 1951 - March 10, 2026



Marcella "Mo" (Stamper) McNamee, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on March 10, 2026, at the age of 75. She was born on February 1, 1951.



Marcella "Mo" spent her life as a dedicated teacher with the Middletown City School System, where she touched the lives of many students over the years. She was known for her commitment to education, her patience, and the care she showed to every child who came through her classroom.



Above all else, Marcella "Mo" loved her family. Her greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, who meant more to her than anything. She was a loving and devoted mother to her son, Christopher McNamee, and her daughter, Lindsey (McNamee) Etter (Husband Jimmie Etter).



She was a proud grandmother to Bailey Etter, Gavin Etter, and Abigail McNamee, and a cherished great-grandmother to Harper. Spending time with them brought her immense happiness, and they will forever carry her love and memory with them.



Marcella "Mo" will be remembered for her kindness, dedication, and the love she gave to her family, friends, and students throughout her life. Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Mo's memory may be made to Hospice of Middletown, in gratitude for the care and compassion shown to her and her family.



The family will do a Celebration of Life in a private gathering at a later date. Thank you all.



Mom, thank you for everything you did for us. You will be loved and missed every day. We love you.



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