Marchand, Victoria "Vicky"



Victoria "Vicky" Jean Marchand age 85, of Tipp City, passed away July 16, 2023, at Randall Residence, Tipp City, under the care of Day City Hospice.



Vicky was born April 10, 1938 in Hollywood, Florida to Robert Walter and Gladys Geraldine Marchand, She is survived by brother, Jeff Marchand (Freya) of Fairlawn, OH; sister, Pamela Fisher (Jerry) of Tipp City, OH; nieces Melanie Fox (Jordan) of Tipp City, OH; niece Meredith Marchand Limbach (Judd) of Akron, OH; niece Hilary Marchand of Akron; nephews Matthew Fisher (Heather) of Tipp City, and John Marchand (Tricia) of Copley, OH. Also surviving are many great nieces and nephews, Peyton, Jacob, Jordy, Jason, Isiah, Justin, August, Isla Ray, Lauren, Mariah, and Stephen.



The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 10:30 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371 with Pastor Bonita Ritchie from the Tipp City Global Methodist officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. A gathering of friends following the burial will be held at the home of Jerry and Pam Fisher, 835 Hickory Hill Drive, Tipp City 45371.



Gifts in her memory may be made to SICSA, Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, OH 45458. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

327 W. Main St.

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.fringsandbayliff.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral