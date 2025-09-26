Marcia Murray

Murray (Barney), Marcia A



Marcia A. Murray, age 88 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, September 24, 2025. She was born August 14, 1937, the daughter of Robert E. Barney and Margaret E. Barney (Schell). She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David E. Barney. She grew up in Belmont and graduated from Patterson Co-Op high school. She will be deeply missed by her daughter and son and all who knew her. Marcia is survived by her daughter and son, Laura L. Davis (Beavercreek) and Michael L. Murray (Kettering), nephews David E. Barney (Rita) and Doug B. Barney (Karen), niece Christine Sacksteder, special cousin Lisa Nicholas (California) and numerous cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 29, 2025, at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton OH (45420), from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial following at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd, Xenia, OH (45385). In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice of Dayton.



