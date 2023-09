Mardis, Shearl "Buck"



Age 85, of Xenia, OH, passed away September 15, 2023. Visitation will be held on September 22, 2023 at 10am. Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com