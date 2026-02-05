Margaret Adams

Adams (McFann), Margaret E.



Margaret E. Adams, 82, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away, Tuesday, February 3, 2026. She was born February 6, 1943, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio a daughter of Wesley Leonard and Leta Eileen (Syrus) McFann. Margaret was a member of the North Hampton Community Church, enjoyed reading and playing cards and visiting with friends in Daytona Beach, Florida. She also loved traveling with her husband Bob. Margaret worked at Grimes Manufacturing in Urbana for over 15 years as a Quality Control Supervisor and later worked at Navistar in Springfield where she was the Manager of Quality Control for Incoming Parts when she retired after 17 years. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 30 years, Howard "Bob" Adams; sons, Eric (Sherry) Turnmire and Gary (Diana) Turnmire; grandchildren, Ryan, Emily and Arianne and nephew and nieces, Greg, Beth, Tom and Dianne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leta Eileen and Wesley Leonard McFann; a sister, Sonja Huffman and a brother, Edward "Pete" McFann. Visitation will be from 9:00AM until 10:00AM Friday, February 6, 2026, in the North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr., North Hampton, Ohio with funeral services at 10:00AM. Pastor Jim Welch will be officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 6 N. Main Street, Suite #130, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Margaret's family would like to thank Urbana Hearth and Home and Interim HealthCare for their exceptional compassion and care in their time of need. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.jacksonlytle.com.



