Margaret Beaver

Beaver, Margaret Eileen



Age 91 of Dayton, Ohio passed away Friday, December 19, 2025, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years Ralph Beaver; daughter Stephanie (George) Burd; son Craig (Misty) Beaver; 8 grandchildren Troy (Brandy) Rose Jr., Jennifer (Russell) Reynolds, Christopher (Jenna) Beaver, Stacey Thibodeaux, Kyle (Hannah) Soliday, Matthew (Taryn) Burd, Katelyn (Ryan) Olivier, and Bethany (Dustin) Burd; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Marcia Winfield and Marilyn Nall; brother-in-law Richard Schroeder; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Reception will be held on Saturday, January 3, 2026, 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 1130 Highview Drive, Fairborn, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com