Margaret Butler

Butler, Margaret H.



Margaret Helen Butler, age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Margaret was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 3, 1946, to the late George and Helen M. (Steinhurst) Toth. Margaret dedicated 34 years of service to Ohio Bell/AT&T, working her way up to the role of design engineer before retiring in 2001. Margaret found joy in dancing, volleyball, racquetball, sewing, and staying active, and she held her Lutheran faith close to her heart. In her later years, she devoted her time to sewing hats and blankets for newborns at area hospitals. She is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, John T. Butler; her children, Kelly Gray, Jodi (John) Stopher, Karen (Rick) Durham, and David (Emily) Butler; her sister, Anne Smith; her cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth, Anthony, Christopher, Anton, Trevor, Cory, Gwendolyn, Claire, and Sophia; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Gregory, Clement, Lucia, and Irene. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor Matt Byrd officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Margaret will be laid to rest at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Lutheran Church, for the benefit of Loving Hands for Babies, 10 N. Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45044. Margaret will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com