Margaret Halk

Halk (Hanagan), Margaret S. "Peg"



Halk, Margaret "Peg", 88, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Springfield Masonic Community. Peg was born August 18, 1937, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph P. and Helen L. (Mowen) Hanagan. She retired as a cook for Springfield City Schools and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Peg was a glass half full kind of person with a great sense of humor. She always had a book in her hand and enjoyed gardening in her raised beds. She also loved to cook and read cookbooks. Most of all, Peg enjoyed people and really looked forward to spending time with family. Survivors include one daughter, Judy (Les) Brown; stepson, Michael Halk; three granddaughters, Sierra (Joe) Hinojosa, Melissa (Brian) Baker and Maria (Anthony) Wright; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis G., in 2019; a son, Gavin, in 2000; and a sister, Barbara DeFrancis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 9 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul.



