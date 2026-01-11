Margaret Hall

Hall, Margaret S.



HALL, Margaret S., 84, formerly of Dayton, OH, Hilton Head, SC, and Coral Springs, FL, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2025. She devoted more than 50 years to the nursing profession and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 2003.



She is survived by her daughter, Lori Hairston; daughter-in-law Kathy Addison; son Reginald Hall; her grandchildren Christian Addison (Tionah), Celeste Addison, Cassandra Oddoye (Graham), and Ryanne Shadwick; her great-grandson Levi Addison; her sisters Shirley Smith and Debra Redd; her brothers Perry Smith, Gregory Smith, and John Smith; her nieces Cheryl Tubbs and Kim Jones; and other nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jordan and Lillie Mae Smith; her beloved husband, Charles Hall; her sons Clarence (Chuck) Addison and Ronald Hall; and eight siblings.



A memorial service will be held on January 17, 2026, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Coral Springs, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that expressions of sympathy be made through donations to jw.org, in accordance with Margaret's faith.



