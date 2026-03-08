Margaret Joefreda

Joefreda, Margaret Anne



JOEFREDA, Margaret A., age 86, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2026.



Born on April 15, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert and Catherine Hand. She was a graduate of Julienne High School, class of 1957. Margaret lived a full, vibrant, and fiercely independent life.



Margaret spent many years building a successful career as a real estate agent. Dedicated and knowledgeable, she earned the respect of colleagues and clients alike through her professionalism and unwavering commitment to her work.



A creative spirit at heart, Margaret embraced art throughout her life. She found great joy in painting and expressing herself through a variety of mediums - At one point, she even transformed an entire propane bus into a rolling work of art - painting it herself and proudly driving it from California to Ohio. Creativity was not simply a hobby, but a meaningful and constant thread woven through her life.



She also found deep happiness tending her wildflowers and garden, especially her beloved raspberry bushes, and she had a special affection for the cats she cherished over the years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Catherine Hand; her sister, Louise Comstock; and her two brothers, Lawrence Hand and Thomas Hand. She is survived by her children, Matthew (Carole) Joefreda, Catherine (Gregg) Joefreda-Taylor, Anne (Jack) Wagner, and Mark Joefreda; her grandchildren, Alicia, Matthew, Alexandra, Taylor, Nicole, Emily, and Michael; her great-grandchildren, Owen, Luke, Callie, Pearl, Jasper, Parker, Audrey, Kove, Joseph, Brynn, and Jensen; and her brother, Robert Hand.



Margaret will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.



The family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony on April 9, 2026, at the family residence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com