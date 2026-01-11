Margie Klosterman

Klosterman (Geise), Margie A.



age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Born in 1941 in Sidney, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Geise and Catherine (Kinninger) Geise. In 1962, Margie married the love of her life, Vernon L. Klosterman. Together, they shared 44 years of devoted marriage until Vernon's passing in 2006. She was a long-time, dedicated employee of Winters Bank in Dayton, where she worked until her retirement. Margie's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her children: Kevin J. Klosterman (Alex), Brenda S. Root (Duane), and David V. Klosterman (Jennifer). She was the proud grandmother of Steven Root (Bethany), Angela Couch (Jordon), Megan Klosterman, Joshua Klosterman, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Richard Geise and Ronald Geise. Margie will be remembered for her faith, her dedication to her family, and the quiet strength she showed throughout her life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH 45420, with visitation being held an hour prior from 10-11am. For those unable to attend a livestream will be available via Ascension's website, https://www.ascensionkettering.org/online-mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com