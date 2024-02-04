Margrave, Lois

1 hour ago
Margrave (Rieger), Lois Jean

Age 87 of Fairfield Township passed away January 30, 2024.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. For full obituary please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

