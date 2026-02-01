Marianne McKinley

McKinley, Marianne Lois



Marianne Lois McKinley, 94, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on January 27, 2026, at Saint Anne Home and Retirement Community. She was born November 21, 1931, in Ft. Wayne to Andrew Filchak and his wife Anna (Baily). She graduated from Central Catholic HS in 1950 and later married Donald E. McKinley ("Randy"/Mac"), originally from Springfield Ohio, in June 1961. She was the loving mother of their three children, Mark, Michelle, and Michael and dedicated wife of 52 years.



While raising her children and beyond, she had been employed in office administration, sales, and customer service for a variety of companies in Fort Wayne, New Haven, and Scottsdale, AZ where she resided with Mac for many years before returning to Springfield and then Fort Wayne to be closer to family. She was an active member of Catholic parishes in the communities in which she lived, to include the Fort Wayne Cathedral of Immaculate Conception community and St. John's in New Haven.



She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, brother Robert, and sisters Elizabeth and Patricia. She is survived by her children and their spouses, stepchildren Randy Alan, Diana, Valerie and their spouses, and twelve grandchildren and step-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 4, in the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio, with Mrs. McKinley's stepson Randy Alan officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marianne's honor to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.



