Marie Abmayr FMI

Abmayr FMI, Sr. Marie Teresa



"You are the God of my heart, and you will be my eternal treasure."



- Blessed Adele de Batz de Trenquelleon, Letter 114.1



Marianist Sister Marie Teresa Abmayr FMI (Mary Chaminade) died September 16, 2025 in Dayton, OH. Born May 1, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to George and Teresa (Roos) Abmayr. She entered the Daughters of Mary Immaculate - Marianists in Somerset, Texas in 1949 and professed first vows on September 8, 1952 in Huarte, Spain. She earned a BA ('62 St. Mary's University, San Antonio) and MS Education ('67 University of Dayton). Marie is survived by Marianist Sisters in 18 countries; her sister, Anna Li and sister-in-law, Sandra (Boerio) Abmayr; nieces and nephews: Jerome, Jeanne, David and Janine Abmayr; Lisa Ahern Li, Susan Abmayr Li; spouses and six grand nieces and nephews.



Committed to Catholic Education, Sr. Marie taught science in Texas (Devine, San Antonio, Somerset) and served in library/media for five decades in Cupertino, CA (Archbishop Mitty HS) and Dayton, OH (Chaminade-Julienne HS, North American Center for Marianist Studies). Marie was ever devoted to her namesake, Mary and enjoyed Marianist Lay Communities and family visits. She was an avid reader, appreciated nature's mountains and night skies; loved singing, playing accordion and origami craft. Her last eight years were at St. Leonard Health Center where she was appreciated by staff and volunteers for her wisdom, stories and prayers.



Funeral on Saturday, September 27th at Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount Saint John, 4435 East Patterson Rd, Dayton, OH 45430. Visitation 930 am, Eucharist 1030 am. Interment following in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mount St. John. Memorial donations can be made to Marianist Sisters ministries https://marianistsisters.com



