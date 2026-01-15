Marilyn Hingsbergen

Hingsbergen, Marilyn L.



age 92 of Hamilton, OH, passed away at Enclave of Springboro on Monday, January 12, 2026. Marilyn was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 6, 1933, to Merle Helvey and Evelyn (Brown) Helvey. She was a 1951 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Hamilton, OH. On June 19, 1954, in Hamilton, she married Melvin Hingsbergen, and he preceded her in death in 2016. Marilyn was a retired Registrar for the Community Blood Center and worked for Mercy Hospital and Leshner Mills Corporation. She was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church and St. Ann Catholic Church.



Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Douglas (Janice) Hingsbergen MD, Michael (Karen) Hingsbergen; her grandchildren, Beth (Craig) Niehaus, Stephanie Hingsbergen, and Matthew Hingsbergen, Andrew (Hannah) Hingsbergen, Scott (Chloe) Hingsbergen, Thomas (Megan) Hingsbergen, and Melanie Hingsbergen; three great grandchildren, Easton Niehaus, Tenley Niehaus, and Charlotte Hingsbergen; her sister in laws, Rosemary Hingsbergen and Mary Hingsbergen; her dear friend Thelma Tuley; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Hingsbergen; her parents, Merle and Evelyn Helvey; and her brothers and sisters in law, Merle, Hubert Jr, Frances, Firmin, Donald, Daniel, Mildred, Celeste, and Elizabeth. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 10:30 AM with Fr. Larry Tharp of St. Ann Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com