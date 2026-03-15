Marilyn Unroe

Unroe, Marilyn Rose



UNROE, Marilyn Rose, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2026.



Marilyn was born on January 28, 1953, to Hermina and Virgil Unroe of Old North Dayton. She was a graduate of Wright State University, where she earned a Master's degree in Chemistry. She began her career as a Catholic school teacher before working with UDRI and later spent 34 years in the Materials Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



A lifelong member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Marilyn generously volunteered her time to the church and OLR school. Her Catholic faith, dedication to education, and commitment to her community were central to her life.



She is survived by her loving husband, Bruce Baumgartner; her son, David Baumgartner and his wife Kayla; and her two cherished grandchildren, Evelyn and Cecilia. She is also survived by her daughter, Christine Baumgartner, and her fiancé, Stephen Valley.



Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Avenue. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Marilyn's memory.



She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



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