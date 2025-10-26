Marion Maye

Maye, Marion Loyd



Marion L Maye, 87 passed from this life on 10-23-2025 at Otterbein Senior Living Community. Marion was born in Richmond Ky to the late Lloyd and Mary Lee Maye.



He is survived by his wife Marie, daughter Nancy Miller (Chris), two grandsons Joseph (Sarah) and Matthew (Jaclyn) Miller, four great grandchildren Hailey, Alizea, Mason, and Hayden, his sister Linda (Ronnie) Brewer and family, and many cousins in Alabama.



He attended Madison High School graduating in 1956 he then joined the United States Air Force in 1956, honorably discharged in 1963.



While in the Air Force he met his wife Marie who was also in the Air Force. They met in Wiesbaden Germany at the Air Force hospital. Both were in the medical field.



He was pre deceased by his Father, Lloyd, his mother, Mary Lee, Step Father, Billy, his brother in law, Ronnie, his grand parents, Sam and LT Hatter, Meade and Amelia May and many other family and friends.



After leaving the Air Force he moved back to Franklin Ohio and worked at Old Montrell Packing Co. in Franklin, Black Clawson Co, Middletown, and Midland Ross Corp. Kettering in Atlanta Ga. then finally back to AK Steele Co, Middletown, retiring in 2002.



After retirement he and his wife moved to Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Community, Lebanon Ohio where he was living at his time of death.



A visitation for Marion will be held Tuesday, October 28, 2025 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will follow Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 12:30 PM, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. An interment with military honors will held Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio.



In Lieu of flowers he requested donations be made to Franklin Area Community Services (Food Pantry)



