Marjorie Back

Back, Marjorie A.



Marjorie Ann Back, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2025, at the age of 77. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 26, 2025 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com