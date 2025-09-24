Marjorie Back

Breaking: Dayton woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Trotwood

Marjorie Ann Back, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2025, at the age of 77. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 26, 2025 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

