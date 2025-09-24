Marjorie Back

Back, Marjorie A.
Marjorie Ann Back, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2025, at the age of 77. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 26, 2025 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel
3940 Kettering Blvd
Dayton, OH
45439