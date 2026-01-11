Smith, Mark S.



Mark S. Smith, 78, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. He was born on March 29, 1947, in Springfield, the son of the late Paul R. and Mary (Walker) Smith. Mark never met a stranger. He genuinely loved being around people and found joy in connection wherever he went, whether a spinning music as a DJ or hosting movies for the kids on Saturday mornings at the Eagles. He would stop by the Union or Machinist Clubs or spend time at the Moose Lodge. A true people person, Mark was a friend to many and made those around him feel welcome and valued. After more than 45 years of dedicated service, Mark retired from R & M. Retirement suited his adventurous spirit well. He loved traveling, especially trips to Kentucky and Florida, and even took a cross-country trip with his family. He embraced life with curiosity and enthusiasm. Mark also enjoyed country music, cars, and the occasional visit to a casino. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 36 years, Barbara (Hatfield) Smith; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Massengill; stepdaughter, Sonja Thompson (Jeff Friend), son-in-law, Jason McCleary (the late Mandy McCleary); grandchildren, Dorian (Jacque) McCleary, Kirsten McCleary (Jacob Hively), Tosha (Shane) Sawyer, Dakota Pollock, Montana Pollock (Justyce Glassnap), and Michael Friend, and Savanah Friend; great-grandchildren, Adelladee, Everleigh, Maeleigh, Myles, Bryson, and Mason; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his children, Mark Smith Jr. and Mandy McCleary, and his great-grandchildren, Alyss Baker and Grayson Baker. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, January 12, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held there on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Kyle McClain officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. To view Mark's memorial video or to share condolences online, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





