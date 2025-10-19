Mark Smith

Smith, Mark W.



Mark W. Smith age 87 of Fairfield, OH passed away Wednesday October 15, 2025 at Mercy Hospital of Fairfield. He was born in Hamilton, OH on January 11, 1938 the son of Ernst and Ruth (Holstein) Smith.



On September 8, 1962, in St. Ann Church he married Mary Alice Connaughton.



Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice; 3 children, Tom (Stephanie) Smith, Jeannie (Bill) Nartker, and Doug (Phyllis) Smith; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; a brother; Dan (Marilyn) Smith.



Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Friday October 24, 2025 in St. Ann Church 3028 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.





