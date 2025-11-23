Mark Stockstill

Stockstill, Mark Richards



Mark Richards Stockstill died on November 10, 2025, in Denver, Colorado, after an intense battle with pancreatic cancer, coaching us through the circle of life to the end. As he passed, he was surrounded by family, and he was looking forward to his next great adventure. Mark will be remembered for his many colorful traits, including his love for family, generosity, humor, business acumen, creativity, sportsmanship, and ability to coach almost any activity. One of his greatest gifts was the ability to make anyone feel seen and special.



Mark met his wife of 59 years, Marilyn, in high school, and they enjoyed many activities together including houseboating, motorcycle riding, softball, flag football, tennis, running, skiing, golf, and later, pickleball. They loved hosting friends for football games and nights by the bon fire. In recent years, Mark assumed his most loving and selfless role as Marilyn's sole caregiver, stating she was and will remain "the anchor of the family."



Mark had two daughters who he loved and supported at every turn. When they were young, Mark made every minute fun, whether it was giving friends rides on the back of his dirt bike or moonwalking across the kitchen floor. He was adored equally by everyone. Mark never missed one of his girls' games, meets or matches. Later, Mark purchased a condo in Denver, CO so he could spend time near Britton and her family. He attended sporting events and school performances of all five of his grandchildren, both in Mason, Ohio, and in Denver, Colorado. He also prioritized time with the family through many special summer vacations.



He was a great friend to many, beginning with the boys of the Root Club, which originated in his high school days at Colonel White in Dayton, Ohio. He found joy in time spent with the friends he met through his community, neighborhood, business, tennis, golf, and pickleball pursuits. One of his best friends was, at one time, Marilyn's tennis coach.



As a successful business owner and member of the Dayton arts community, Mark inspired many young illustrators, designers and artists. Graphica, the studio he founded with friends Nick Stamas and Larry Holland, grew to be a successful and influential part of the advertising community, not just in Dayton but across the country. He was honored to receive a lifetime achievement award for his contributions. Many former co-workers, turned friends, commented not only on his talent, but also on his exceptional leadership and ability to mentor beginning artists.



Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Francis Stockstill. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn, two daughters: Margo Graler (Mark) and Britton Crosby (Dave Dute), grandchildren: Madeline Crosby, Sam Graler, Gage Crosby, Kendal Graler, and Graham Crosby, brother: Philip Stockstill, and an amazing group of friends who are like family.



Mark's family will host a celebration of life next fall during Buckeye football season. Details will be shared via social media and Mark's Caring Bridge page.



Donations can be made in Mark's name to:



The Southern Poverty Law Center



400 Washington Avenue



Montgomery, AL 36104



https://secure.splcenter.org



Pancreatic Cancer Action Network



2101 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 3200,



El Segundo, CA 90245



pancan.org/donate



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com