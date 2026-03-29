Mark Thalman

Thalman, Mark Timothy



Mark "Tim" Thalman, age 77, passed away on March 25, 2026, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He was born on February 20, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to George and Martha Thalman. Tim graduated from Belmont HS in Dayton in 1967 and earned a BS in Chemistry from Wright State University in 1971. In 1976, Tim married Paula Roller in Kettering, Ohio. While living in Centerville, Ohio, they welcomed their beloved son, Mark Jacob Thalman, in 1981.



Tim began his professional career at Monsanto Corporation in Miamisburg, Ohio, where he worked as a chemist for ten years. In 1982, he pursued his passion for finance and joined SJ Wolf as a financial advisor. He later worked as an independent advisor with Raymond James and later Summit Brokerage, subsequently retiring in 2015.



In 2011, Tim and Paula moved to Hilton Head Island, SC, where he embraced an active lifestyle. He enjoyed golfing, playing tennis, and bicycling. Tim was known for his infectious laugh and remarkable storytelling, which brought joy to everyone around him. Tim's enthusiasm for The Ohio State University and the Cincinnati Bengals was unwavering; he was a dedicated fan who sat through many tortuous games for the love of the team. He was also a passionate audiophile thinking nothing of blasting "Stairway to Heaven" to the rafters! Family and friends remember Tim for his warmth, humor, and genuine kindness. He had a natural ability to strike up conversations with anyone, making all feel welcome and valued.



Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Julie Campbell of Kettering, OH, and his brother, Steven Thalman of Virginia Beach, VA. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Jennifer Thalman; great-niece and great-nephew Erin Runge and Andrew Thalman; niece and nephew Johnny and Laura Campbell and their children, Kristi, Katie, Courtney, and Connor; and niece and nephew Susan and Mike Maurer and their sons, Logan and Jacob, all of Hilton Head Island, SC. His great-nieces and -nephews will cherish memories of Tim's love and the laughter he brought into their lives.



A viewing will be held on April 1, 2026, at The Island Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Six Oaks Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you plant a tree or make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Tim's honor. islandfuneralhome.com



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