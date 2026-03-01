Mark Vangrov

Vangrov, Dr. Mark Stuart



Dr. Mark Stuart Vangrov, age 77 of Maitland, Florida passed away on February 21 after a valiant fight against serious illness most of his life.



He is survived by his son, Dave, and brothers Dr. Jan Vangrov and Jim Vangrov.



Mark was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey and the love of his life, Debra Vangrov. A storybook romance, the two were engaged the week they met and spent the rest of their lives devoted to each other and their family.



Mark was born to Dr. Stanley and Zelda Vangrov in Dayton, Ohio. An outstanding golfer at Fairview High School and Meadowbrook Country Club champion, Mark was a proud graduate of Miami University and George Washington Medical School. After residency at UCLA, he spent his entire career at Florida Hospital in Orlando.



Mark's lifelong passions were his family, basketball and golf. Mark's deep love of music, especially jazz and classical, knew no bounds.



His interest in always striving for the best audio sound was legendary among audiophiles. For many years, his hobby was buying and selling the highest-end audio equipment.



His life was enriched by his many friends and colleagues. The family would especially like to thank our cousins Allan & Jane Clayman and sister-and-brother-in-law, Anita & Marc Goldberg for the extraordinary loving care and companionship that made his final years so much better as Parkinson's took its toll.



