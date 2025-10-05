Mark Wells

Wells, Mark J.



Mark J Wells of Centerville, OH passed away on Thursday September 25, 2025 at the age of 100. Born February 18, 1925 in Battle Creek, MI to the late Joseph R and Elizabeth McGregor Wells, Mark lived a century marked by integrity, devotion, service and community spirit. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Dorothy Dull Wells-the love of his life and his steadfast partner in all things. Together they built a legacy of love, laughter and commitment to family and community. Mark is survived by his daughters Jennifer Wells Fiden (Paul) and Rebecca Wells, both of Centerville OH. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Andrew McGregor Fiden (Carla) of Dayton OH and Sarah Shaw Fiden Dilts (Jacqueline) of Bloomington IN. His great-grandchildren, Kass and Parker Fiden brought him much joy and pride. Following his service in the US Navy, Mark pursued his education at Ohio Wesleyan University. In 1953, he began what would become a distinguished 30-year career with DP&L. He served in a variety of leadership roles-from industrial gas sales to district management in Eaton and Sidney, to Commercial Manager of the Northern Division. In 1971, he was loaned to the Dayton Development Council as Assistant Manager, an experience that paved the way for his later work in Area Development and Community Relations. He retired in 1983 as a respected lobbyist in the Legislative Affairs Department. Retirement only marked the beginning of another chapter of service. Mark returned to Sidney OH where he founded the West Ohio Development Council, Over 13 impactful years, his leadership brought new industry and over 9,000 jobs to Shelby County. In recognition of these contributions he was honored in 1996 as Shelby County's "Man of the Year" and was presented the Key to the City of Sidney--a testament to the lasting impact of his work. A man of deep faith and a committed community member, Mark was a 70-year member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church and co-founder of the Kettering Civic Band where he played for 60 years. In his leisure Mark was an avid reader, enjoyed golf, music and the Cincinnati Reds. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 17 at 1:00PM at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave in Kettering OH. All are welcome to attend and join in celebrating a remarkable life. Refreshments will follow the service.



