Melanie Ann Hayes Markowich



Melanie Ann Hayes Markowich passed away a year ago, on March 26, 2024. She is remembered and loved by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Philip Markowich; three children and spouses, Andrew (Katie), Noah (Brittany), and Hannah (Nic); two grandchildren, Coda and David; her mother, Julia Hayes; and brother, Patrick; aunt, Elizabeth. Preceding her in death: son, Jacob; father, Neil Hayes; father-in-law, Dave Markowich. Melanie graduated from Miami University with a degree in Music Education. Her music education began in the 4th grade with the violin and continued throughout her lifetime. She served several years as a strings music teacher in the Cincinnati Public Schools; she also taught private violin lessons. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Cincinnati Sounds Chorus. She loved her family and interacting with her grandchildren and her two dogs, Freddie and Sally. Melanie is remembered for her immense love and talent for music both in voice and instrument; and also, for her participation in several sports including tennis. On this first anniversary of her death, her family and friends remember Melanie with thankfulness for the joy and love she brought to everyone and for sharing her musical talent with the children of the Cincinnati Public Schools.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com