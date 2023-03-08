Markwell, David



Age 83, of Riverside passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. David was born to the late Bennie and Myrtle (McKinzie) Markwell in Morehead, KY on February 6, 1940. He graduated from Morehead High School in Kentucky where he played basketball. David retired from General Motors after 30 years of loyal service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Markwell; daughter, Lisa Marie; brother, Charles and Step-daughter Penny Smith. David is survived by his sister, Rosezella Foster; step-grandson, Cody Smith and his fiancée, Amanda Hamilton and her children, Taven Hamilton, Glimmour Hamilton, and Milan Nichols; better half, Eleanor Webb as well as 3 nephews and 1 niece. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, March 9 at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, 37 S. Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

