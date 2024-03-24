Marlewski, Mary E.



Mary E. Marlewski age 91, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024. She was born June 10, 1932 to the late David and Pauline (nee Graf) Downie. Mary was a 1950 Fairfield High School graduate. Her biggest joy was cooking her chocolate chip cookies and turkey dinner for her family. Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially her granddaughter Meredith. Mary is survived by her daughters, Kathy (the late Mark) Huelsbeck, Marty (Jim Hayes) Burkart, and Lisa (Tom) Bokeno; her grandchildren, Elliot (Meghan) Bokeno, Ethan (Anna) Bokeno, Meredith Bokeno; great-grandchildren, Avery May Bokeno. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert L. Marlewski; her parents, David and Pauline Downie; her two sons-in-law, Mark Huelsbeck and Don Burkart; brother, David Downie. The family wants to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Hamilton and their caring and compassionate staff. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



