Marsh, Joyce Charlene



Joyce Charlene Marsh, age 94 of Kettering passed away on October 17, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles H. Marsh, son Roger, and 6 siblings. Survived by her daughter Debra Marsh; grandson Joel Marsh and his wife Chrissie; great grandchildren Riley and Charlie; sisters Lois Guy and Judy Woolf, brothers Jimmy Madewell and Kenny Madewell; and many nieces and nephews. Joyce retired from Ohio Bell where she was a phone operator and was a longtime member of Corinth Presbyterian Church. Funeral Service 12 noon Saturday, October 26, 2024 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. with Rev. Cynthia Holder Rich officiating. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 11 am until 12 noon Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Corinth Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com