Marshall, Alice Marona Sawyer



103, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Born Dec. 4, 1921 in Elkhorn, West Virginia, to Jesse and Lilly Sawyer, Alice earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education and English from Bluefield State College in Bluefield, West Virginia. That prepared her to pursue her love of music and teaching. She became employed at Elkhorn High School in 1944 as a Music and English teacher and worked there for 21 years. In 1965, she accepted a Music teaching position at Keifer Junior High School, which prompted her move to the Western Hills Neighborhood in Springfield, Ohio. In 1970, she was offered a position as the Vocal Music Instructor at Springfield South High School and she worked there until she retired in 1987. Prior to her retirement, her profound impact on her students and her love for teaching was illustrated when she was awarded both the Exemplary Teacher Award from Springfield City Schools and the West Virginia Hall of Fame Teachers Award. Alice's long-lasting impact on her former students and the Springfield community is evidenced by the creation of the Alice Marshall Music Legacy Scholarship Award, which allows current students to pursue their goals and aspirations in music. She was a proud and dedicated member of Covenant Presbyterian Church for over 60 years, where she actively served with the Music Ministry, Worship Committee, and as a Sunday School Teacher, Elder, and Greeter. She represented Covenant on the inaugural committee of churches to honor Martin Luther King's birthday in religious service. Alice was also a proud and active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Rho Omega Chapter, where she achieved the status of a Diamond Soror, for over 75 years of service. Alice was committed to serving the Springfield Community, where she continuously volunteered for the Springfield Arts Council and Rainbow Table, served on the board of the Retired Teachers Association, and was a proud member of the Springfield Teachers Retirement Set. She was recognized by the Springfield Foundation in 2014 as an Extraordinary Woman at their Women's Partnership Funds luncheon. Her dedication, commitment, and service to the Springfield Community was recognized when she was honored in 2017 by the African-American Community Fund (AACF) of the Springfield Foundation. On her 100th birthday, a Proclamation from the City of Springfield awarded her the Keys to the City. Last year, Alice received the first ever Community Service Award from the Lagonda Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.



Alice remained active and independent throughout her illustrious life and in her later years moved to Aventura - Oakwood Village, where she was a dedicated member of the community and thoroughly enjoyed traveling, exercising, playing the piano, dancing, singing, reading, and being surrounded by her friends, for the last eight great years of her life.



Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lilly Sawyer; her twin sister who passed away three days after birth; her sister, Marjorie who passed away at age 5; her sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and Paul Gomer; and her brother, Jesse Sawyer, Jr.



Alice leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Reginald (Patricia) Marshall, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Michael (Melanie) Marshall, Dayton, Ohio; two grandsons, Kendall Marshall, Dayton, Ohio, and Kameron Marshall, Cincinnati, Ohio; niece/daughter, Paula (Ceasar) Sharper, Tampa, Florida; niece, Annika (Stefan) Sandberg, Sweden; niece, Marsha Sutton, Baltimore, Maryland; great nephew, Ryan Sharper, Fairfax, Virginia; close friends Ms. Phyllis Berry, Springfield, Ohio, and Mariam Harshaw, Springfield, Ohio; relatives, former students, and others who will miss her dearly.



Viewing will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 11 a.m., with a viewing preceding the service from 9-10 a.m., and an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Memorial Service at 10 a.m.



The family invites all to wear their pearls to honor Alice during her Celebration of Life. HHRoberts.com



