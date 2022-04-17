MARSHALL, Danny Lee



67 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 14 2022, in Hospice at Springfield Regional after a lengthy batter with Cancer. He was born February 5, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio. He grew up and lived most of his life in New Carlisle, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, car shows, traveling, and eating out. Graduated in 1973 from Tecumseh and served in the United States Air Force 1974-1976. In 2001 he received the American Pride



Medal. He is survived by his wife Cindy Marshall of Springfield; daughters Danna Marshall of Carey, Ohio; Lindsey



Marshall of Springfield, Ohio; a sister Brenda West (Gary) of Dayton, Tennessee; many nieces and nephews; 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; lifelong friends Danny and



Sherry McFadden, Mike and Diane McFadden, Tonya



McFadden, Betty McGill and many more. Preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Dorothy Marshall; sister Dolores and Jack Harris and brother Charlie Marshall. There will be no services due to him donating his body to Wright State University, expressions of sympathy may be made to Cancer Society or St. Judes.

