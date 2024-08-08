Marshall, Delbert "Del"



Delbert "Del" Marshall, age 69 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2024. He was born March 6, 1955 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Delbert and Betty Marshall. Del graduated from the Greene Joint Vocational School. He worked for 32 years at Bob Evans Farms as a butcher. Del was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time in nature fishing and camping. His faith was very important to him and he was an active member of Parkview Church of Miamisburg. Del loved his church community, especially his men's coffee group. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather and he will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his Sister, Nora White. Del is survived by his wife of 48 years Teresa (Arey) Marshall; Sons, Kevin Michael Lancaster Marshall, and Dale Scott Rowles (Katie) Marshall; Grandchildren, Bentley Marshall, Erynn Marshall, Naomi Marshall, and Lettie Marshall; Sister, Mary Duley; and by numerous other family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Church of Miamisburg, 3713 Benner Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342. Funeral Service will be held at August 10, 2024 at 3:00 pm at Parkview Church of Miamisburg,3713 Benner Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342. Visitation will be August 10, 2024 from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. To share a memory of Del or to leave a special message for his family, please visit his obituary page at www.newcomerdayton.com.



