Marshall, Gladys Marie



Age 91 of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 in Bedford, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm with service to follow at 7:00pm on Friday, August 16th at Bethany Church of Christ in Kettering. There will also be a visitation from 1-2pm with a 2:00pm funeral service on Saturday, August 17th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



