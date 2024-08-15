Marshall, Gladys

Marshall, Gladys Marie

Age 91 of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 in Bedford, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm with service to follow at 7:00pm on Friday, August 16th at Bethany Church of Christ in Kettering. There will also be a visitation from 1-2pm with a 2:00pm funeral service on Saturday, August 17th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

