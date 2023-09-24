Marshall, John William



Marshall, John William age 78, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Butler Township, Ohio after a courageous 18-year battle with MDS/Leukemia. His family takes comfort that he passed on a beautiful morning, as the leaves were changing to welcome his favorite time of year. John was born to the late Herman and Genevieve (Treutle) Marshall on December 3, 1944. He graduated from Northmont High School in 1962. After attending Ohio State University, John began his career at General Motors Corporation in 1966. It was here that he met Sandra Biddlestone, and they were married at the Niles First United Methodist Church on June 12, 1982. After 40 years with GM, John retired and spent his remaining years enjoying quality time with his family, a good book, and his beloved dog, Sadie. He is preceded in death by his sisters Panelin Worley and Susan Cable. John is survived by his wife, Sandra, and his daughter and son in-law, Kristen and Jonathan Eaton of Butler Township.



John and his family would like to thank Dr. Jhansi Koduri, Nancy Hampton-Jones (CNS), and the entire staff of the Premier Blood and Cancer Center at Miami Valley South for their years of care and laughter. They would also like to thank the staff of the Miami Valley Hospital (Main Campus) Oncology Floor and Hospice of Dayton for their dedication and kindness. Also, a special thank you to John's neighborhood friends.



Cremation services will be provided by Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. As per John's wishes, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Miami Valley Hospital Foundation in support of Oncology Services. Mvhfoundation.org Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com