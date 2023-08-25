Marshall, Terry Lee



'Terry Lee Marshall, "Grumpy" Beloved husband of Rosa Valdez Marshall, who predeceased him on February 13, 2010, passed away August 12,2023, in Nampa, Idaho. He was survived by his children; His mother Evelyn Marshall; and younger brother Jeffery Marshall.



Terry was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 21. 1953. He graduated from Springfield South, after which he joined and served his country in the U.S. Navy.



He met and married the love of his life, and the couple had five children: Cesear Martinez Marshall, Alisia Rayburn, Terri Naylor, Mark Marshall and Mason Marshall. Terry worked his entire life diligently in all facets to support and care for his family. He was so very proud and loved each of them, and he so loved and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren!



Terry had a great love for sports, both as a spectator and as participant. He particularly enjoyed golf and baseball. In his later years his greatest joy was watching his grandchildren, and many "adopted" athletes play locally. He was known as Skynews#1 fan. He spent many countless days on the courts and fields. He will be missed by many.



Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 19, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd in Nampa with viewing at 1:00 pm prior to the services. Burial with Military Honors will be held at the Mewlba Cemetery following the service.



