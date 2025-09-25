Martha DeMange

DeMange, Martha "Martie" Ann



Martha "Martie" Ann DeMange, age 80, a cherished resident of Englewood, Ohio for 47 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Brookhaven Retirement Community in Brookville, Ohio. Born July 6, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Heinz and Rita (Geis) Nawroth, Martie was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend; whose warmth touched countless lives. Martie graduated from Fairview High School in 1963. A devoted member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, she was a faithful parishioner who shared her gift of encouragement through heartfelt notes to friends, family, and those in need within her church community. Martie's career with Northmont City Schools and her volunteer work at Good Samaritan Hospital reflected her commitment to serving others. Known for her cheerful spirit, Martie had a unique talent for uplifting those around her with kind words and thoughtful gestures. Martie's greatest joy was her family. Her home was a loving nest of laughter, filled with the sounds of Scrabble, Yahtzee, Pinochle, and Euchre. She was a fixture at Northmont T-Bolts games and loved to cheer on her children, granddaughters, nieces, and nephews at their school and sporting events. In her spare time, she loved bowling and playing Bingo. She loved to travel around the country with her family for bowling tournaments. A savvy shopper, Martie delighted in finding the secret bargains and heartfelt gifts, often surprising loved ones with the perfect treasures. She loved soft pretzels, dogs, parakeets, The Sound of Music, Elvis and DisneyWorld. She is survived by her children, Michael (Kelley) DeMange and Susan (Bryan) Hoff; granddaughters, Camille DeMange, Annalise DeMange, Kaylie Hoff, and Madelyn Hoff; siblings, Michael (Jacqie) Nawroth and Mary (Sonny) Lynch; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Martie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, William "Bill" DeMange. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 26, 2025, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Rd., Englewood, OH 45322), with Father Tony Fortman C.PP.S. officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.



