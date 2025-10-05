Martha Kauflin

Kauflin (Weckesser), Martha Ann



Kauflin, Martha Ann (Weckesser), passed away peacefully on September 29, 2025 at the age of 94. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 13, 1931, to her parents Urban and Mary (Russell) Weckesser. She attended St. Anthony's Julienne High School and graduated from St. Joseph's Commercial High School in 1949. Martha worked for the government as a buyer at WPAFB and DESC for 32 years, retiring in 1994. She married Jerome Kauflin in 1956. He passed away in 2006 after 50 years of marriage together. Martha and Jerry had 5 children. Their son, Michael, passed away in 2016. Martha is survived by her children, Jerry, Jr. (Pat). Steve (Mary), Susan (Paul) Witt, and Rob. Also, granddaughter Lori (Aaron) Fannin, great grand-children Sienna, Ellis, Hadley, Maeve and Riley, and many step grand-children. She is also survived by her siblings, Betty O'Connell, Mary Lou (Tony) Krystofik, John (Judy) Weckesser, Tom (Peggy) Weckesser, Judy (Jim) Chapman, Jim (Paula) Weckesser, and many nieces and nephews. Martha was a loving mother, grandma and great grandma who loved all of her children dearly. She loved her dog Happy very much and enjoyed reading, traveling and playing bridge and shopping until you drop. Martha really enjoyed her life at St. Leonard's for 19 years. Martha was a very giving person and would do anything for family and friends. Mass of Christian burial will be held in the St. Leonard Chapel (8100 Clyo Rd, Centerville, Ohio) on Wednesday, October 8 at 11:00 am with Father Jerry Haemmerle officiating. Visitation will be held with family and friends one hour before the funeral. On Tuesday, October 7, visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. (Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio). Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Leonard Benevolent Fund.



