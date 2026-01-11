Oburn (Dowler), Martha



OBURN, MARTHA (Dowler), age 100 of Brookville, passed peacefully on December 25, 2025. Her husband Morris and daughter Beverly preceded her in death. She is survived by children Terry (LuAnn), and Denise (John), three grandchildren, Sara (Nick), Chad (Amanda), and Keith, and four great-grandchildren. Seven siblings preceded Martha in death.



Martha graduated from West Milton High School and after graduation was employed by Dayton Signal Corp, during the war. She moved on to become a department manager at Rikes Department Store, which led to a job as a buyer for House of Fabrics. Her love of horticulture and flowers prompted her to become a Master Gardener later in life. She had many wonderful garden walks at her beloved "Rabbit Tracks Garden".



Martha was so very talented. Her loves were music, interior design, gardening, painting and many other crafts. Especially important to her were her many nieces, nephews, and gardening friends. We are so grateful for each and every one who made her senior years so enjoyable.



Visitation will be Friday, January 30th from 2-4pm, with a memorial service immediately following at Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, 284 N Miami St, West Milton, OH.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Day City Hospice, the angels who lovingly cared for Martha until her passing. They are located at 7601 Paragon Rd, Ste 203, Dayton, OH 45459 and their phone number is (937) 404.5490. Online memories of Martha may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



