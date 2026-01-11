Martha Rowland

Rowland (Bennett), Martha Gail



Martha Gail Rowland (Bennett), age 90, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at her residence. Martha was born on May 20, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Otha Bennett and Nina (Graham) Bennett. A lifelong resident of the Springfield area, she devoted her life to serving others. Martha worked as a registered nurse for more than 40 years, a career that reflected her deep compassion and dedication to helping those in need. In addition to her nursing career, she also served as a social worker and was a devoted Sunday school teacher, sharing her faith and kindness with generations of children and families.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Rowland; her parents; her sister, Harriet Oberly; and her brothers, William Bennett and Richard Otha Bennett. Martha is survived by her loving sons, Carl William Rowland (Veda Rowland) and Richard Lee Rowland; her sisters, Janice Nail and Ruth Ann Quickel; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will cherish her memory. Martha's life was rooted in faith, family, and service. She found comfort and joy in hymns and treasured time spent with those she loved. Her gentle presence, strength, and kindness left a lasting impression on all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 12, 2026, at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Larry Hufford officiating. Burial will take place at Ferncliff Cemetery.





