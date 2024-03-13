Martin, Barbara

Martin (Tehan), Barbara



Barbara A. (Tehan) Martin, 90, passed away March 9, 2024. She was born July 7, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, to Patrick A. and Elsie A. (Burk) Tehan.



She attended St. Bernard School and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1951. She worked at Garrigan's Office Supply then GMAC Finance before becoming a stay-at-home Mom. Barbara was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church where she helped with RCIA and was a member of the prayer line and ladies' sewing guild.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip A. Martin; and sister, Martha E. (Tehan) Smith. Barb is survived by her children: Sandra (Joe) Walker, Steve, Dale, and Brian (Jennifer) Martin; grandchildren: Daniel Walker, Sarah (Noah) Kaufman, Ashley (Jovan) Frank, and Johnathan and Christopher Martin; great-grandchildren Aurora, Wessley, and Zander Frank; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friend and neighbor Rebecca Johnston.



Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in St. Bernard Catholic Church, Springfield, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on St. Bernard Catholic Church's webpage  stbernard-springfield.org. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



