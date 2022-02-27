MARTIN, Betty Jane



Age 80, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2022, at Friendship Village in Dayton. Born on June 27, 1941, to the late Pauline O. (Dickson) and Floyd W. Martin in Toledo, Ohio. Betty retired after 30 years from her position as an Accountant at DP&L. She worked for 8 years as Office Manager/Accountant for Trinity Lutheran Church. She currently was a member of North Riverdale Lutheran Church. Betty was also a member of Kappa Delta Phi Sorority since 1985. She enjoyed helping others and spent her time volunteering for Dayton Children's Hospital. She is survived by her sister: Suzi DuMoulin, brother-in-law: Lawrence Pollard Sr., nephews /nieces: Lawrence Jr., Elizabeth, Steven (Kathy), John, great-nephew/nieces: Josh (Brian), Chrissy (Sean), Brandon, Brittany (Chris), Casey, great-great nephew: Fox, along with numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by sister: Margaret A. Pollard, brother: Floyd W. (Bill) Martin, nephew: Tyler M. DuMoulin, and brother-in-law: Ronald DuMoulin. A Visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5:00 pm



until the time of service at 7:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, Ohio 45322) with Pastor Monte Stevens officiating. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dayton Children's Hospital in Betty's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

