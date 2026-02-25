Martin Bronston

Bronston, Martin D. "Denny"



Martin D. Bronston, 80, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on February 19, 2026. A proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He will be remembered for his service to his family, the community and country. Visitation is Saturday, February 28, 2026 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



