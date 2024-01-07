MARTIN, David M.



MARTIN, David MacCoy, 79, of Springfield, passed away Monday, January 1, 2024 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio. He was born February 23, 1944 in Springfield, the son of the late Oscar T. and the late Dorothy (Traquair) Martin. David served four years in the United States Air Force before becoming an attorney in Springfield, a career lasting 48 years. Over his bountiful lifetime, he was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, a member of Rotary Club as well as President of the Springfield Museum of Art. As a member of the Ferncliff Cemetery Board of Directors, he was an active member of the local community, contributing his time and knowledge to causes around the area that focused on underprivileged youth and disadvantaged adults. He will be sorely missed for his humor, wit, and his caring heart. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Judith (Reed); one son and spouse, Scott & Angela (Nitzke) Martin, Chicago, IL; two grandchildren, Sienna Lorraine and Reed William; three siblings, Cecily Martin, Nancy (Roger) Saunders and Robert Martin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Covenant Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Conroy Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com