MARTIN, DOROTHY

Dorothy Melrose Martin, age 95 of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Vandalia Hearth and Home. She was born in Dry Ridge, Kentucky, on November 6, 1926, the daughter of Gayle and Stella (Wainscott) Kinman. She was a nurse for 31 years at Longview State Hospital in Cincinnati and a member of the Eastern Star.



She is survived by her children Karen (Phil) Simons and Steve (Cathy) Martin; grandchildren Brian (Jessica), Katie (Adam), Andrew and Alayna (Gage); great-grandchildren Addison, Alexa, Hallie and Brynley; sister Helen Saltz; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 67 years Leroy Martin in 2013; and 6 brothers and sisters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at Vandalia Hearth and Home for their care for the past 9 years and with a special Thank You to Cheryl, Jamie, Brandi and Mike.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Chaplain Andral Gooden officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Ohio Valley Hospice, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Condolences may be sent to the family at



