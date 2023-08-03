Martin, Fred L



Fred L Martin, age 75, of Dayton Ohio, was born on October 24, 1947, and completed his earthly journey on July 26, 2023. He was born in Troy, Alabama to the late Mack & Gussie Martin. He was the owner and founder of Fred Martin Trucking, a company he started in the 70s after working for a number of years at GH & R Foundry. Fred was preceded in death by four brothers, Willie, Joe, Henry, and KP Martin; devoted companion Zina Hughes. Fred leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Freddie (Sherrie) and Tracy; daughters, Jenell (Kevin), Tasha and Tamika; devoted sisters, Elizabeth, Ann and Dorothy; brothers, James (Sonya), Richard (Angela) and Robert; special nieces Jackie, Sybil and Andrea; several grandkids, great-grandkids, a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10 am Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to HOUSE OF WHEAT Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral