Martin, John



It is with great love that we announce the passing of John Oviatt Martin, age 88, who left us peacefully on May 16, 2025, surrounded by his wife, Mary Jo (Schneider) Martin, and members of his family. Born on March 21, 1937 in Medina, Ohio with his identical twin brother, Francis B. Martin, to parents Daniel and Julia (Oviatt) Martin, John lived a full and meaningful life defined by his faith, dedication to service, integrity and quiet strength. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor whose presence touched and guided countless lives.



John graduated from Cleveland St. Ignatius High School, St. Mary's College, Winona, MN in 1958 and from Western Reserve University, The Franklin Thomas Backus School of Law nka Case Western Reserve School of Law in 1961. He then served as a member of the FBI in New York until 1966 before relocating with his wife of 61 years, Mary Jo to Fairborn, Ohio in 1966. There John began his private law practice, first with Ed Kimmel and later with the firm of Martin, McCarty, Richman and Wright. Among other long-time clients, John served for many years as the Attorney for the Bath Township. John retired from the full-time practice of law at the age of 65 in 2002 and served as the Court Administrator of the Domestic Relations Court in Greene County, Ohio for several additional years.



During his years of practice, he volunteered for many organizations and served as a community leader, including terms as president of the Fairborn Lions Club and the Greene County Bar Association. He was also a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and was admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court Bar, having been sworn in by J. Edgar Hoover. John also served as an elected official, serving for 22 years as a Bath Township (Greene County) Trustee.



Although John and Mary Jo liked to travel, John's favorite vacation spot was Madeline Island on Lake Superior in Wisconsin, where he and Mary Jo owned a cottage for over 50 years with twin brother Frank and Frank's wife Nancy. The twin brothers cherished their time together with their families on Madeline.



John was an avid golfer, accumulating five holes-in-one over his adult life. He and Mary Jo played golf at Greene Country Club for many years, and later at Walnut Grove Country Club, sharing in his favorite sport with family and friends.



John cherished his family and loved hosting gatherings of family and friends where he inevitably would share his famous riddles and "dad" jokes. He is survived by wife Mary Jo; sons, Daniel L. (Kate Mullins) Martin, Philip J. (Mary Shannon Place) Martin; daughters, Genevieve (Stephen) Gaines, Elizabeth (Bradley) Adams; along with grandchildren Leah, William, Julia Martin, Andrew (Amira VanBuren), Christopher (Lisa), Sarah, Josephine, Sgt. Samuel J., U.S. Marine Corp; his sisters, Louise (Bjarne) Rasmussen, Jesse Ayani; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joan Popken, Martha and Bill Sims, Larry and Pam Schneider; nieces and nephews, all of whom strive to carry forward his legacy of love, service and integrity.



John was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Julia Martin; his brother, Frank; sister Sara (Martin) Hoffman; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Nancy Martin, Bill and Claire (Schneider) Kemme, and Dr. John F. Popken.



A visitation will be held on Thursday May 22, 2025 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, Father Charles Lang Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until the time of service. John will be laid to rest at Byron Cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and Care 360 Hospice for your compassion and care.





