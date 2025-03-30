Martin, John Walter



John Walter Martin, age 74, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio with his family by his side after a sudden brain hemorrhage. He was born on May 28, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, and grew up in Middletown, Ohio. He attended the Dayton Art Institute (DAI) where he studied photography and met his future wife, Julie O'Brien. While still at DAI John interned as a photographer for the Inland Division of General Motors, which developed into a 31-year career with GM as an engineering photographer. Throughout his life he also photographed hundreds of weddings and donated his skills to many friends, organizations and charities. After retiring from GM, he moved to Corryton, TN with his wife and made many more new friends in nearby Tazewell, who became like an extended family. John was preceded in death by his wife, Julie, and his parents, Lawrence and Bernice Martin. He is survived by his children, Susan (Kenneth) Johnson and John (Amber) Martin; his brother, Dr. Donald Martin; nephew, Donald Martin; brother-in-law, Barry O'Brien; and his loving companion, Arlene Presley. Masonic services will begin promptly at 1 PM on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Miamisburg Masonic Temple, 116 S. Second St., Miamisburg. Immediately following will be a formal time of sharing. A Celebration of Life gathering will begin at approximately 1:30 PM and conclude at 4 pm. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com