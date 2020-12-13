MARTIN, Joyce

MARTIN (Woolery), Joyce Ann



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Brookdale Oakwood. She was born on October 29, 1946, to the late Dorothy Alice (Younce) and Robert Truman Woolery in Dayton. Joyce graduated from Northmont High School in 1964. She received an Associate Degree from Sinclair



Community College and a Bachelor of Science Degree



(Computer Science) from Wright State University. She worked for 13 years as a Computer Programmer/Analyst for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Joyce was a long time member of the Union United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she



enjoyed reading mystery novels and she always made sure her family came first. Joyce is survived by her husband of 42 years: Roger Martin, son: Robert Martin, daughter: Jane (Jeremy) Campbell, granddaughters: Claire and Molly Campbell, brother-in-law: Thomas Schumacher, step-niece: Amy Schumacher, along with numerous Woolery and Younce cousins, and other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Along with her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her sisters: Jane Schumacher and Julie Woolery. A graveside service will be held privately with Pastor Jeffery Blair officiating.



Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bowersville, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Union United Methodist Church (222 Shaw Road Englewood, OH 45322) or the Alzheimer's Association (31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459). A service to honor Joyce's life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com