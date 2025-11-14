Martin Lokai

Lokai, Martin Peter



Martin Peter Lokai, age 100, passed away on November 11, 2025 in Troy, Ohio. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 16th from 2:00 PM until 6PM at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on November 17th at 10:00 AM in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Fairborn, Ohio. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com