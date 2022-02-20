Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

MARTIN, Louise

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MARTIN, Louise

Age 100, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Louise was preceded in death by her partner in crime, Kenn, her parents and six

siblings. Louise is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Linda)

Martin, Cassandra White, Anita (Sid) Robinson, 7 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family will greet friends at 10AM on Monday, February 21 at Parkview Church of the

Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH 45429. Services will begin at 11AM. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Parkview Church Benevolent Fund. For complete

remembrances please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BALES, Richard
3
Brame, Kevin
4
ARNOLD, Cherry
5
BLACKBURN, Rufus
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top