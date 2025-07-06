Martin, Raymond Phillip



Age 72, born December 16, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to Raymond Brown and Celeste Poole, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2025.



Mr. Martin grew up in Jefferson Township, Dayton, Ohio, where he attended Jefferson High School. He dedicated his career to various companies in the Dayton area, culminating in 29 years at Monsanto Mound, where he quickly rose to the role of Supervisor. After "The Mound," he further embraced his entrepreneurial spirit by establishing and managing a successful real estate business in Dayton. Raymond will be fondly remembered for his unwavering "can-do" attitude, his tenacious spirit, his adventurous nature, deep commitment to his friends, and profound love for his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Brown and Celeste Poole. He is survived by his three children: Shaun Caldwell, LaDawndre "Dawnie" (Eric) Stinson, and LeTracia "Traci" Martin (Robert House); seven grandchildren: Kyron Martin, Larron Wright, Raven Washington, Samuel Wright, Christopher (Aja) Walker, Eric Stinson II, and Toni Stinson; four great-grandchildren: RaShion Ellis, Rayell Bell, Micah Tru Ogun Walker, and Luna Amahle Walker; three siblings: Robert Gales, Idella Poole, and Pearl Poole; beloved aunt Diane "BB" Morris, cherished cousin Wynema (Earl) Mebane; caregiver Billie Jean Kirk; devoted friend Kim Fritz; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other loving family members and friends. The family extends a special thank you to Caring 4 You Home Care and Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care.



Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Repast immediately following service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



